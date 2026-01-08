Segway introduces new electric dirt bike, e-bikes at CES 2026

Segway unveiled its expanded electric lineup at the CES trade show on Jan. 6, which included an all-new electric dirt bike, the Xaber 300.

Segway says its latest release is a huge step forward in the company’s strategy to broaden its electric platform and make high-performance electric transportation and recreation accessible to riders of all lifestyles. (Photo: Segway)

Inspired by the X1000 prototype, which competed in the Future Mission 1000 experimental low-emissions vehicle class of the 2025 Dakar Rally, Segway says the Xaber 300 is an off-road machine that combines high-performance with electric innovation.

“This marks another major step forward in Segway’s strategy to broaden its electric mobility portfolio and make high-performance electric transportation and recreation accessible to riders of all lifestyles,” says Nick Howe, head of e-bike at Segway.

Three power modes will allow users to choose between 150, 200, and 300cc equivalents, making it seem like three bikes in one, ideal for beginners to move up in power without purchasing a new machine. For experienced riders looking at an electric platform, a virtual electronic clutch will simulate a mechanical one to provide familiar performance for off-road scenarios.

A selectable Traction Control System will have settings for different terrain, and riders can set the maximum wheelie angle in the app for skill progression, and a power-to-weight ratio of 24.7%. It will also include parental controls like the ability to set maximum speed limits and geo-fencing via the app.

Full details and specs will be available closer to launch. The Xaber 300 MSRP is $5,299.99 and will be available between the spring and summer of 2026.

Myon and Muxi

The two new e-bikes Segway is launching, Myon and Muxi, are aimed at a broader market segment than Xyber and Xafari, the brand’s debut e-bikes introduced last year at CES.

The Myon is a commuter and leisure-style e-bike that has electronic shifting paired with a 9-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain and TurboTuned motor optimization. The Muxi is a short-tail e-bike aimed at blending utility and versatility and features a single-speed drivetrain paired with a direct-drive motor. It also includes features like Hill Start Assist for up-hill starts and Hill Descent Control for confident descending.

Both bikes will benefit from Segway’s Intelligent Ride System, which features advanced security features and a Lost Mode that allows users to disable the bike remotely. They also include over-the-air update support, a full-color, HD TFT display, auto headlights, and real-time health and fitness data app syncing.

“For people who aren’t already cyclists, e-bikes can seem confusing or intimidating. The technologies we’re integrating are designed to lower the barrier to entry and make cycling genuinely accessible for everyone,” says Howe. “And with technology that combines Segway’s original innovations with safety and convenience features inspired by the automotive industry, we believe our new e-bikes represent a leap forward in terms of the rider experience.”

MSRP for the Muxi is $1,699 and will be available in March 2026. MSRP for the Myone is $1,999 and is available today.