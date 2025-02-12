Segway Powersports has announced the launch of the Segway Powersports Academy, an innovative online training platform designed to empower its dealer network with comprehensive product knowledge and enhance customer service skills.

The Segway Powersports Academy will offer a structured learning environment and a diverse curriculum that covers product knowledge, sales techniques, customer service excellence, service and maintenance procedures, and warranty and support information. (Image: Segway Powersports)

Developed in partnership with Brandecation, a leading provider of online training solutions for businesses seeking to educate and motivate their teams, the academy offers a centralized hub for dealer staff to access on-demand training resources, certifications, and incentives.

“The decision to create an online training academy was driven by our need to streamline and enhance the training experience for our dealer network,” says Caitlyn Williams, field marketing manager for Segway Powersports. “As we continue to expand, it’s vital that all of our dealers, regardless of location, have access to the same comprehensive, up-to-date training. With a structured online platform, we can provide consistent education on product knowledge, sales techniques, and customer service practices, ensuring that every dealer can deliver a top-tier experience to Segway Powersports customers and fully support our growth as a brand.”

The academy has transformed Segway Powersports’ approach to training and onboarding with its training modules and integrations that don’t disrupt business operations.

"With the Segway Powersports Academy, dealer staff can access a centralized hub of training materials at any time, from anywhere," says Williams. "This on-demand learning platform makes it easier for new hires to get up to speed quickly and for experienced staff to stay current with new product updates and selling techniques. The structured courses and certifications create a clear, measurable path for growth, ensuring that all dealer staff receive consistent, high-quality training that enhances their skills and expertise. This approach boosts confidence and ensures that every team member is aligned with our brand's standards and prepared to meet customer needs with precision and knowledge."

By offering readily available, structured training, valuable certifications, and motivating incentives, the Segway Powersports Academy ensures dealers understand Segway products and are equipped with the necessary knowledge and tools for effective sales and service. This leads to higher sales performance, improved customer satisfaction, and stronger brand loyalty while fostering long-term dealer engagement and retention through continuous education and performance tracking.

Brandecation’s system accommodates new features, training modules, and integrations without disrupting operations. Regular updates and feature enhancements ensure the platform evolves alongside Segway.