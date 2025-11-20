Comoto wraps 2025 Moto Intro program, advancing rider growth across key markets
The Comoto Family of Brands — Cycle Gear, RevZilla, J&P Cycles, and REVER — has completed its 2025 Moto Intro program, reporting strong results from its multi-city effort to bring new riders into motorcycling.
In partnership with the Motorcycle Industry Council’s Ride With Us initiative, the program introduced 360 first-time participants to motorcycling across events in Philadelphia, Denver, and Atlanta. Hosted at two Cycle Gear stores and one RevZilla location, the Moto Intro events offered controlled first-ride experiences using motorcycles supplied by Triumph and Honda, with instruction from MSF-certified coaches.
Riders received free gear usage, hands-on coaching support, and complimentary Riders Preferred Membership subscriptions — with more than 105 memberships activated. The program also generated 40+ MSF Basic RiderCourse signups, supported by 15 RiderCoaches.
Demographic data from the series highlights the program’s continued impact on expanding ridership: 47% of participants were women, and the average age was 31, indicating strong engagement among younger and more diverse potential riders.
“Moto Intro is doing exactly what the industry needs — meeting potential riders where they are and giving them a fun, low-pressure way to try motorcycling,” says Steve Bontempo, chief marketing officer of Comoto and president of RevZilla and J&P Cycles. “Nearly half of participants this year were women, and most were in their early 30s — a powerful sign that accessibility and inclusion are helping grow our sport.”
Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion for the Motorcycle Industry Council, praised the collaboration.
“Each first-ride experience helps build the future of motorcycling — one new rider at a time,” Kernes says.
Following a successful 2025 season, Comoto and MIC plan to grow the Moto Intro program in 2026 by adding additional cities, expanding OEM partnerships, and enhancing safety-training components to convert first-time riders into long-term enthusiasts.
More information and updates on 2026 Moto Intro events are available at cyclegear.com/ride-with-us.