Comoto brands partner with MIC on Ride With Us initiative

Comoto Holdings, encompassing Cycle Gear, RevZilla, J&P Cycles, and REVER brands, has partnered with the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) to further the Ride With Us initiative, a nationwide effort to introduce more people to the joys of motorcycle riding.

This collaboration aims to break down common barriers to entry – such as obtaining a license, understanding safety gear and technology, and finding a riding community – by leveraging Comoto’s longstanding relationships with motorcycling communities across the country.

“The Ride With Us campaign is designed to make motorcycling more accessible by providing non-riders with hands-on opportunities to experience the excitement of riding. Through this partnership with the MIC, we’re empowering new riders with the resources, education and confidence they need to get on two wheels and join the riding community.”



-Steve Bontempo, chief marketing officer of Comoto and president of RevZilla and J&P Cycles

The campaign’s tagline, “What does a motorcycle rider look like? Exactly like you,” underscores that motorcycling is for everyone and aims to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for new riders. As such, the Ride With Us campaign will connect those curious about motorcycling to the Motorcycle Safety Foundation’s RIDE Day program, where non-riders can try riding a motorcycle at an MSF-certified range, with training motorcycles, gear and coaching provided.

Additionally, the campaign offers a six-part video series covering the fundamentals of riding, comprehensive guides on how to obtain a motorcycle license in every state, and links to Motorcycle Safety Foundation education courses.

The partnership also engages experienced riders through the “Recruit a Rider” program, encouraging them to introduce friends and family to motorcycling. Cycle Gear will further support Ride With Us through its Bike Night events, where people can learn more about the sport, and by hosting three Ride With Us Moto Intro events in 2025, providing free hands-on riding experiences for non-riders, again with bikes, gear, and coaching provided. The entire experience, from gearing up the riders, to the coaching, riding and post-ride gear-down, takes about 30 minutes. The first Moto Intro event is set to take place in May in Georgia.

“With Comoto’s network of stores, online retail sites, and huge content subscriber base; to the training the MSF community can provide; to MIC’s resources and dealer connections, we will be able to inspire more people to ride and help smooth the journey for them,” comments Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion for the MIC. “Growing powersports requires collaboration, and we’re excited to work so closely with Comoto on this highly visible project, which can help benefit our entire industry.”

