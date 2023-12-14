Comoto Family of Brands names president and CEO

The Comoto Family of Brands has named Zach Parham as president and chief executive officer of Comoto in a succession plan that had been previously approved by the board of directors.

Parham has been an invaluable asset since the acquisition of J&P Cycles in February 2020. He oversaw various aspects of Comoto’s operations, including finance, accounting, merchandising, customer service, demand planning, risk management, procurement and overall operations.

Zach Parham is named president and CEO of Comoto. Photo courtesy of Comoto

Parham succeeds Ken Murphy, who initially joined Comoto five years ago as a board member and then shortly after assumed the role of president and CEO. Murphy is leaving Comoto to pursue a new opportunity.

“We thank Ken Murphy for his valued service to Comoto over the last several years and are confident he will remain a strong supporter of the company,” says Jeff Teschke, partner at Prospect Hill Growth Partners and board member of Comoto. “We wish him well in future endeavors.

“We are very excited to promote Zach to chief executive officer,” he continues. “Zach’s lifelong passion for motorsports, starting from his early days at his parent’s business, J&P Cycles, uniquely qualifies him as a natural leader for Comoto and the broader industry. His extensive experience, ranging from retail store manager to president at J&P Cycles, has prepared him well for this new role. Since joining Comoto in 2020, Zach has excelled in positions such as chief merchandising officer, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, successfully guiding the company through rapid growth, complex integrations and challenging business environments.”

“I have been an avid motorcycle enthusiast my entire life and I am thrilled to lead the Comoto Family of Brands and our dedicated team,” Parham says. “I look forward to working with our long-standing supplier community to bring even more great products and services to our consumer base. I also want to thank Ken Murphy for his leadership and mentorship over the past several years.”