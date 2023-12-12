J&P Cycles closes Anamosa location after over 40 years of business

J&P Cycles has announced the closure of its store in Anamosa, Iowa. J&P Cycles, now owned by retailer Comoto, was founded in Anamosa by John and Jill Parham in 1979.

J&P Cycles experienced significant growth and expansion throughout its history, and in 2020 the company was acquired by the Philadelphia-based Comoto Family of Brands, which also operates RevZilla, Cycle Gear, Common Tread and REVER. The J&P Cycles brand continues to flourish under Comoto’s guidance, currently operating retail stores in Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, Michigan and South Dakota, along with a significant presence at motorcycle rallies around the U.S.

“While it’s incredibly hard to close the door on this chapter in a place as special as Anamosa, we look forward to continuing to serve riders and grow the J&P Cycles business,” says Zach Parham, president and chief financial and operating officer of Comoto, and son of the founders. “Anamosa was an integral part of our company’s success, and we will forever be grateful to this community.”

The six dedicated team members impacted by this closure will receive comprehensive support, including severance packages, outplacement services and opportunities to be considered for other roles within the company.

“We have deep appreciation for the loyalty and support we’ve received from the people of Anamosa and want to assure riders that this decision does not diminish the commitment to serving the motorcycle community through our retail stores and online network,” Parham says.

The Anamosa store will remain open through December 31, 2023.