Phoenix-area dealers, the competitive landscape for parts and accessories has just taken a new turn, with news that a new J&P Cycles location has opened in Scottsdale. The grand opening was held over the weekend as part of Arizona Bike Week.

The latest J&P location joins others in Anamosa, Iowa; Daytona Beach, Florida; Sturgis, South Dakota; Taylor, Michigan; and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Full scoop below from PSB sibling magazine Thunder Press below.