MotorCity Power Sports of Michigan acquired by dealer group

MotorCity Power Sports of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, has been sold from Thomas Celani to Campbell Dealership Group LLC. The dealership is one of the largest in metro Detroit, carrying Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Polaris and BRP motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, dirt bikes, mopeds and PWCs.

MotorCity Power Sports will remain at its current location at 1645 South Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Photo courtesy of Performance Brokerage Services

“After selling my Harley-Davidson dealership and considering selling my multi-line powersports dealership, I looked no further than George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services,” says Celani. “George and his partner, Courtney Bernhard, were very professional and experienced deal makers. It was not the easiest buy-sell to navigate as there were many OEMs compared to just one with Harley-Davidson. In addition, bank financing and multiple floor plans just make it even more difficult. Fortunately, me and the buyer were highly motivated to get our deal done.”

George C. Chaconas, senior partner, and Courtney Bernhard, partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

“It was an honor and privilege to exclusively represent Tom and his family on a sell-side engagement to effectively, professionally and methodically market and sell his multi-line powersports dealership, especially in today’s buy-sell environment,” Chaconas says. “It was a long process, but my partner Courtney and I worked passionately and closely with Tom and his team, and with a very motivated, qualified and unique buyer that we identified through our marketing process. Thank you very much, Tom, for the opportunity to be of service, and good luck in your future endeavors.”

“Selling a dealership with multiple franchises can be a very complicated process,” Bernhard adds. “Tom along with his team were instrumental in seeing it through to the end. I would like to thank the buyer for his commitment to the process. He was communicative the entire time and very patient in working through all the hurdles from the multiple franchise applications, DMV process and the finance side. I may have even learned a few things from him, too. It is extremely helpful when all parties involved work together with the same goal, to get the deal done. I know the Campbell family will take the dealership to new heights and be a great asset to the community, continuing Tom’s legacy. I wish them the best!”

