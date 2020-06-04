Revzilla, J&P charity campaign to benefit safety fund

The National Motorcycle Safety Fund has been selected as a recipient of Comoto Holdings’ month-long charity campaign, The Ride Is Calling, along with The Kurt Caselli Foundation and the Motorcycle Relief Project.

Comoto Holdings, parent company of RevZilla, Cycle Gear and J&P Cycles, established the campaign to engage riders and support the charitable efforts of the three motorcycle-centric nonprofits.

The campaign goal is to raise $100,000 for the nonprofits through an array of initiatives. The centerpiece of the campaign will be The Ride is Calling Charity Ride, set for June 19-21. In partnership with the trip planner app Rever, riders can track their ride with a shared target of 300,000 miles over three days. Comoto will donate $1 for every 10 miles ridden, committing up to $30,000 total.

The second part of the campaign will occur Saturday, June 20, when 5 percent of all in-store and curbside pick-up sales among 148 Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and RevZilla locations nationwide will be donated to the fund.

Individuals will also be able to make donations through the charity ride pages on each of the retailers’ websites — RevZilla, CycleGear, and JPCycles — as well as by texting “CALLING” to 707070.

The National Motorcycle Safety Fund helps advance research, rider education and motorcyclist safety. Since 1980, NMSF has worked to increase rider safety and motorcycle awareness through the production and distribution of educational materials, public service announcements, and riding tip booklets, as well as funding risk-factor research that influences traffic safety policies and training curricula.

Any funding provided to NMSF by Comoto will support research programs and other motorcycle safety initiatives administered by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, the global leader in motorcycle rider training, curriculum development, and education delivery systems. Since 1973, the MSF has been working tirelessly to improve motorcyclist safety and eliminate motorcycle crashes, injuries, and fatalities through its numerous research and training programs, and motorist awareness efforts.

“The National Motorcycle Safety Fund is eager to put its share of Comoto’s The Ride is Calling charitable funding to good use,” said Robert Gladden, MSF’s vice president, training operations. “This is a perfect example of riders helping riders — the riders of today, through their charitable donations, will be helping the riders of tomorrow, through NMSF’s outreach and research efforts. And this is the perfect time for this campaign, since the country is preparing to emerge from a variety of pandemic-related restrictions, and many are eager to get out and ride.”

The NMSF and MSF encourage riders to participate in Comoto's campaign, and donate towards a better motorcycling future.

The National Motorcycle Safety Fund was created in 1980 to supplement the work of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. The NMSF is a 501(c)(3) charitable association, governed by the NMSF Board of Trustees consisting of representatives of all of the major U.S. motorcycle manufacturers and distributors. The NMSF supports the work of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation, whose safety programs are part of the lifelong learning of both riders and other roadway users. NMSF can accept personal and corporate contributions, which are generally tax-deductible. One hundred percent of contributions goes to work for the National Motorcycle Safety Fund – none is lost to cover administration or other related costs. Please visit NMSFund.org.

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. The MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by the MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973.

The MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; BRP, Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor of America, Inc.; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A.