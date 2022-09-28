RevZilla opens first California storefront

Online powersports brand RevZilla has launched its latest brick-and-mortar location, with the Comoto property now able to engage customers in Newport Beach, California.

It’s RevZilla's first California retail location and the brand's fourth store nationwide. RevZilla is throwing a grand opening MotoBash event from Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, so it’ll be a good time to go have a look.

"Southern California has always had a strong riding culture and we're honored to serve the community that's embraced us since our inception," said Stevan Popovich, chief business development officer for the Comoto Family of Brands. "This new location gives RevZilla access to one of the largest retail markets in the U.S. and offers our customers yet another in-store experience where they can engage with the RevZilla brand firsthand, along with other local riders."

RevZilla will be hosting the grand opening event at the new store (1812 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, Calif., 92627) beginning at 10 a.m. PT each day.

Live music, food and refreshments will be available. Customers can participate in moto giveaways throughout the weekend. Winners will receive a variety of items, from gloves to helmets and much more.

The Newport Beach location will regularly host community events and feature a full lineup of motorcycle gear including helmets, men's and women's apparel, race suits, parts and more.

Comoto's brands also include Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles and REVER.

