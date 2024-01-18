RevZilla named title sponsor of Vance & Hines Motorsports teams

RevZilla will be the title sponsor of the Vance & Hines Motorsports teams in both NHRA Drag Racing and MotoAmerica road racing for the next two years. This announcement marks the first time in over 50 years of competition that all Vance & Hines’ racing programs will fall under one title sponsorship umbrella.

Founded in 2007 as an online retailer of motorcycle gear, parts and accessories, RevZilla is now owned by parent company Comoto Holdings. In addition to its online presence, RevZilla also has retail stores in Newport Beach, Denver and Philadelphia.

“In all of our years of racing, we’ve never had one company serve as a title sponsor for all of our racing activities,” says Terry Vance, owner of Vance & Hines Motorsports. “RevZilla has stepped up to be the major sponsor of our programs in both NHRA and MotoAmerica and we know they will be the perfect title-sponsorship partner. We’re excited about the new relationship, and we can’t wait to go racing with RevZilla onboard for the next two years.”

“We wanted to expose the RevZilla brand to a whole new audience and Vance & Hines Motorsports has presented the perfect platform to do that,” says Steve Bontempo, chief marketing officer of Comoto and president of RevZilla. “As title sponsor of Vance & Hines Motorsports, RevZilla will be introduced to fans of NHRA and MotoAmerica in the best possible light. We’re looking forward to an exciting 2024 and 2025 at drag strips and racetracks across the country.”

Vance & Hines Motorsports will continue to partner with Mission Foods, Harley-Davidson and Suzuki, and will be announcing its teams for the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and the 2024 MotoAmerica Championship in the coming days.