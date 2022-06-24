Vance & Hines issues statement on FTC taking action against Harley-Davidson

The Federal Trade Commission announced a complaint on June 23, 2022, against Harley-Davidson, ordering the company to "fix warranties by removing illegal terms and recognizing the right to repair, come clean with customers, and ensure that dealers compete fairly with independent third-parties."

The following statement is from Mike Kennedy, president and CEO of Vance & Hines:

"This action taken by the FTC is a huge win for motorcycle riders. While we still need to see how this plays out, we anticipate that riders will have more choices in how they repair and update their motorcycles during the warranty period, which is clearly a big deal for companies in the motorcycle aftermarket, too. I hope that the ‘it will void your warranty’ threat for someone who just wants a better sounding or smoother running Harley is a thing of the past."