Sturgis to celebrate women in motorcycling at inaugural event

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame recently announced the debut of Pearl’s Jam, a full-day event dedicated to recognizing the impact and contributions of women in motorcycling.

Jessie Combs was a professional racer and television personality who rode her bike through the Black Hills of South Dakota. Combs’ foundation, the Jessie Combs Foundation, will have an exhibit at Pearl’s Jam, honoring her achievements in broadcast, racing, and motorcycle culture. (Photo: Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame)

This historic event, the first of its kind at the museum, will take place on Aug. 4, during this year’s 85th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. This year’s event will also feature a major motion picture preview, the unveiling of a commissioned painting, a 100th birthday party, and an opportunity for riders to connect with industry notables.

The inaugural Pearl’s Jam honors Pearl Hoel, a co-founder of the Sturgis Rally. This event will highlight her legacy by featuring women who continue to influence the motorcycle world.

The event is designed to allow attendees to drop in at any time throughout the day. There is no fee for the event, and museum entrance is offered at a discount.

The day’s schedule of activities includes:

Pearl Award presentation: The day begins with the presentation of the Pearl Award, recognizing a lifetime of achievement by a woman in the powersports industry.

The day begins with the presentation of the Pearl Award, recognizing a lifetime of achievement by a woman in the powersports industry. Meet & greets and information sessions: Industry notables will be available to discuss their artwork, motorcycle safety, riding skills, and motorcycle culture.

Industry notables will be available to discuss their artwork, motorcycle safety, riding skills, and motorcycle culture. Gloria Struck’s 100th birthday celebration: At midday, a special celebration will honor Gloria Struck, a long-time member of the Motor Maids and author of “Gloria: A Lifetime Motorcyclist.”

At midday, a special celebration will honor Gloria Struck, a long-time member of the Motor Maids and author of “Gloria: A Lifetime Motorcyclist.” “Iron Lilly” feature film preview: A preview of the upcoming feature film “Iron Lilly,” about Lillian Farrow, the first female Harley-Davidson Dealer, will be shown.

A preview of the upcoming feature film “Iron Lilly,” about Lillian Farrow, the first female Harley-Davidson Dealer, will be shown. Ray Drea painting unveiling: A new painting by artist Ray Drea will be unveiled and added to the museum’s permanent collection.

A new painting by artist Ray Drea will be unveiled and added to the museum’s permanent collection. Jesse Combs Foundation: Meet representatives from the Jesse Combs Foundation and view the exhibit honoring her achievements in broadcast, racing, and motorcycle culture.

Meet representatives from the Jesse Combs Foundation and view the exhibit honoring her achievements in broadcast, racing, and motorcycle culture. Karen and Bill Davidson: Meet the daughter and son of Harley-Davidson’s Chief Styling Officer Emeritus, Willie Davidson, who offer their perspective on the Motor Company and their father’s memoir, titled “Ride Free.”

Meet the daughter and son of Harley-Davidson’s Chief Styling Officer Emeritus, Willie Davidson, who offer their perspective on the Motor Company and their father’s memoir, titled “Ride Free.” Music and food: Music and food will be available throughout the day.

The event features a lineup of motorcycle celebrities and industry leaders, many of whom are members of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame. Participants include noted motorcycle and car painter Theresa Contreras, author and publisher Cris Summer-Simmons, Harley-Davidson’s Karen Davidson, photographer and artist Olivia and Alexa Jacobs, safety educator Vicki SanFelipo, and publisher Marilyn Stemp.

“What started as a birthday party for Gloria Struck will now be one of the most impactful women’s events in the industry,” says Marilyn Stemp, Museum board member and Hall of Fame honoree. “One highlight will be the presentation of the Pearl Award, which is the most prestigious recognition of a woman in powersports. We are so happy to have it as one of many elements of Pearl’s Jam.”