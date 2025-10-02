Easyriders magazine has been acquired by former Editor-in-Chief Keith R. Ball, who plans to relaunch the publication and expand the brand into a global motorcycle lifestyle platform.

On September 20, Ellen Teresi, widow of longtime publisher Joe Teresi, signed over the rights, trademarks, and archives of Easyriders to Ball during a ceremony at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum. Joe Teresi, who reclaimed the magazine in recent years, passed away in April 2025.

Founded in 1970, Easyriders became synonymous with custom motorcycle culture, celebrating the freedom, rebellion, and craftsmanship of the biker community. After decades of influence, the publication struggled in the shifting media landscape before its recent ownership transfer.

Ball, an industry veteran, author, Bonneville racer, and builder, says his goal is to reestablish Easyriders as the definitive voice of motorcycling. He also owns and publishes Bandit’s Bikernet, an online news and entertainment platform for riders.

“Easyriders connected the world to the biker lifestyle for hundreds of thousands of readers,” says Ball. “We’ll embrace today’s riders while celebrating the past—delivering content in print, online, and on YouTube for those who love freedom, getting their hands dirty, and chasing the adventure of the open road.”

The magazine’s new headquarters will be located on Main Street in downtown Sturgis, near the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame. Ball has a long history with the museum, having served on its boards and committees. He also worked with Ellen Teresi and museum staff to preserve the Easyriders Streamliner, the fastest Harley-Davidson ever built, which is now on display at the museum.

Looking ahead, Ball says Easyriders will be more than a magazine. Plans call for a broader relaunch, encompassing merchandise, licensing, events, and partnerships, with the aim of reestablishing Easyriders as a global lifestyle brand.