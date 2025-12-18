Kandi acquires U.S. electric off-road motorcycle brand Rawrr

Kandi Technologies Group has acquired Rawrr Inc., a U.S.-based premium electric off-road motorcycle brand, in a move that strengthens Kandi’s position in the North American powersports market and accelerates its multi-brand growth strategy.

The acquisition, completed Dec. 5, gives Kandi full ownership of Rawrr, a growing electric off-road motorcycle brand that has gained traction with younger riders through lightweight designs, performance-focused engineering and a lifestyle-driven brand presence.

Kandi said the deal expands its reach beyond electric utility vehicles and LSVs, adding electric motorcycles to a portfolio that already includes UTVs and other off-road platforms. The combined lineup allows Kandi to offer a broader range of low-emission vehicles across recreation, utility and outdoor lifestyle segments.

“This acquisition materially expands Kandi’s consumer demographic in the United States. Rawrr has strong appeal among younger, experience-driven riders. Bringing the brand into our portfolio positions us to reach a more diverse and dynamic customer base as we continue to build a multi-brand platform.” — Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi Technologies.

Rawrr’s product line is expected to complement Kandi’s existing North American operations, creating opportunities for cross-selling and increased showroom traffic — particularly among first-time buyers entering the powersports market through electric platforms.

From a distribution standpoint, Rawrr is positioned to leverage Kandi’s established North American retail channels, including big-box and specialty outlets. At the same time, Rawrr’s direct-to-consumer capabilities and nearly 300 U.S. dealers are expected to expand Kandi’s reach within specialty powersports retail and strengthen its digital sales strategy.

Kandi says the acquisition is a platform for operational synergies, improved manufacturing scale, and broader market penetration, while maintaining Rawrr’s brand identity in the electric off-road motorcycle segment.