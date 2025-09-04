Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

85th Sturgis Rally delivers record gains for Motorcycle Museum

The StaffSeptember 4, 2025

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame reported record-breaking results during the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, with increased attendance, higher merchandise sales, and expanded community support.

The museum benefited from increased Rally traffic, with a 15% rise in attendance and a 20% jump in merchandise sales. (Photos: Sturgis Motorcycle Museum)

City officials said vehicle traffic during the rally rose 14.1% compared to last year and 11.3% above the five-year average. The museum benefited directly, with a 15% increase in attendance and a 20% jump in merchandise sales. Its annual Hall of Fame breakfast sold out months in advance.

“The increased attendance we saw this year reflects the connection the museum has with this passionate community of riders.” — Executive Director Heidi Haro.

The museum’s annual Hall of Fame breakfast sold out months in advance.

The rally also saw the debut of Pearl’s Jam, a new event celebrating women in motorcycling. Guests included Rally Grand Marshal Gloria Struck, designer Theresa Contreras, and Harley-Davidson’s Karen Davidson. The event secured $11,000 in sponsorships and featured the first trailer for the upcoming film Iron Lilly, which highlights Hall of Fame inductee Lillian Farrow.

Philanthropic contributions added to the momentum. The Hamsters motorcycle group donated $109,000 from their annual banquet, while collector and TV personality Richard Rawlings contributed $10,000.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to the iconic motorcycle photographer Michael Lichter.

Online engagement was another bright spot, with the museum reporting a 293% increase in social media traffic and a 245% rise in tagged or mentioned content. The institution also led a community drive that collected 272 pounds of peanut butter for Feeding South Dakota.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results of the rally,” says Museum Board Chair Paul “Fozzy” Fosdyck. “This is a direct result of the creative approach and hard work of the Museum’s staff and volunteers.”

Founded in 2001, the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame boasts one of the world’s largest collections of custom and vintage motorcycles, inducting new members each August during Rally Week.

