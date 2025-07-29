H-D dealerships holding limited-edition bike giveaway at Sturgis

Sonic Powersports, a large powersports network with 16 dealerships in the U.S., is kicking off a milestone celebration for the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally by offering the limited-edition 2025 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S, available at all five of its South Dakota Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Only 26 2025 Low Rider S special edition bikes were made, which pays tribute to the 1991 FXDB Sturgis. (Photo: Sturgis Harley-Davidson)

The commemorative 2025 Low Rider S features an all-black design with orange pinstriping and a rally-inspired paint scheme. The special edition pays tribute to the 1991 FXDB Sturgis, originally designed by Willie Davidson. Only a handful of the 26 special edition bikes remain, including one that will be given away to a winner during Rally Week in downtown Sturgis.

Ride to win challenge

Sonic launched the Ride To Win Challenge, an interactive regionwide route that encourages visitors to explore all five Sonic Powersports-owned Harley-Davidson dealerships in Sturgis, Rapid City, Hill City, Deadwood, and Wall.

Participants who visit each stop during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, held Aug. 1-10, will earn multiple entries into the limited-edition motorcycle drawing. The grand prize winner will be announced at Sturgis Harley-Davidson.

The Founders Club

To mark the 85th anniversary of the rally, Sturgis Harley-Davidson is also launching the Sturgis Founders Club, a unique program honoring the first 85 riders who purchase a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle at the dealership. These members receive a custom-engraved challenge coin, exclusive patch, VIP access to the Sturgis Harley-Davidson Buyers Club, and their name engraved at the Sturgis Hall of Fame.

Five dealerships, one experience

As the Black Hills prepare to welcome an expected 800,000 riders and enthusiasts, Sonic Powersports is turning its entire regional Harley-Davidson footprint into a rally-long celebration. From Deadwood to the Badlands, each dealership will feature rally-exclusive merchandise, on-site demos, meetups, special activations, and entry opportunities for the limited-edition bike giveaway.

For more information, visit www.sturgishd.com. A map of the experience can be found on Instagram.