Sonic acquires Harley-Davidson dealership, host of Sturgis

Powersports Business has learned that Sonic Automotive has purchased Black Hills Harley-Davidson, located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The dealership hosts the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that attracts 500,000 attendees every year.

“This is a big day for Sonic Automotive," said Jeff Dyke, president of Sonic Automotive. "We are excited to add Black Hills Harley-Davidson to our powersports team and provide an exceptional experience to powersports enthusiasts with our diverse manufacturer portfolio.”

The Sonic team expressed their excitement to continue to grow the company's powersports locations. This acquisition marks Sonic's the thirteenth powersports property.

Check out what the team said in the full story below: