Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson to close after 35 years in Pennsylvania

The StaffSeptember 24, 2025

Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson, a longtime dealership in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, will close its doors on September 30 after more than three decades serving its local riding community.

Vreeland's Harley-Davidson, a longtime dealership in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, will close its doors on September 30 after more than three decades serving its local riding community. (Photos: Vreeland's Harley-Davidson/Facebook)

Brothers Rich and Ray Vreeland opened the dealership in 1990 along Route 11 near Bloomsburg. The idea was sparked the year before, when the pair quit their jobs to take a 9,700-mile cross-country trip on their Harleys, collecting dealership t-shirts along the way. That ride ultimately inspired them to launch their own store.

Over the years, Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson became a hub for local riders and enthusiasts. While the business thrived, the owners told WNEP Newswatch 16 that retirement has been on their minds for more than a decade.

The property is already on the market, and the dealership is selling off the remaining inventory.

“Winters are tough in the Harley business,” Rich Vreeland says in a Newswatch 16 interview. “We just decided we didn’t want to do another one, and September 30th worked out as the right time for us.”

Looking back, the Vreelands told the station they have seen motorcycles evolve from basic speedometers and turn signals to today’s models with digital displays and advanced technology. Still, the brothers said what mattered most wasn’t the bikes, but the people.

Vreeland’s has restocked the “make an offer “ table for the final items to be sold off before closing for good on September 30.

“Our mission statement was always to make motorcycling fun for everyone,” Vreeland says. “I hope people remember us as a family-owned business that truly cared about its customers.”

Although closing the doors will be bittersweet for the brothers, they told the news station that they’re ready for the next chapter. We wish them a well-deserved, happy retirement!

