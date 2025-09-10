Roundhouse Powersports has announced the immediate closure of its Duncansville, Pennsylvania, dealership, marking the end of its seven-year business tenure. The move was shared with customers via Facebook, where the dealership thanked its staff and community for their support and noted that it will now focus resources on growing the Roundhouse Harley-Davidson operation.

This is the final message left on Roundhouse Powersports’ Facebook page.

Unlimited Cycles will take over the former Roundhouse Powersports location and continue offering Honda, Kawasaki, and other powersports brands in the region. Roundhouse assured customers that parts orders and pickups will still be supported during the transition, with staff available at 814-944-5303 to assist.

“We have been blessed to be able to have the Roundhouse Powersports brand/dealership for these years and have learned a lot,” the dealership said in its announcement. “We will never forget everyone who helped us, grew with us, and became friends along the way.”

Roundhouse added that details of the transition are still being finalized, but emphasized that its Harley-Davidson dealership remains open and continues to grow.

Roundhouse Powersports has shut down its operations, with the expectation that Unlimited Cycle Center, located nearby in Tyrone, Pennsylvania, will be the new owner. (Photo: Roundhouse Powersports/Yelp)

For dealers, the closure underscores the ongoing market reshuffling across multi-brand powersports locations, as legacy stores consolidate or shift their focus, while new operators step in to maintain regional coverage. According to M&A experts, this year continues to be one of the most robust seller markets in the past 20 years.