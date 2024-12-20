Minnesota Harley dealer shuts down after 73 years of business
Harley-Davidson Sports Center in Hermantown, Minnesota, announced Monday that it would close permanently after being in business in the Duluth area for over 70 years, according to reports.
The dealership announced it was closing for good on Facebook: “For more than 73 years, the Kachelmyers and the dedicated staff of Harley-Davidson Sport Center have been blessed to provide the Twin Ports communities with Harley-Davidson motorcycles, service, parts, and apparel. Our passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the people, and experience has led us to share a lifetime of immeasurable joy and excitement, doing what we love doing every day!”
Sadly, like several other Harley dealers have faced this year, H-D Sports Center blames it on the “challenging economic times.” Of course, no dealer wants to make the difficult decision of closing its doors.
According to the Facebook post, the dealership notes that regular business activity has ended, and they are now winding down pre-existing business, including existing special orders, layby, service work orders, and remaining inventory, including motorcycles.
The dealership owners and staff thanked its customers for over 73 years of business: “It has been a true privilege to have been a part of so many lives, sharing excitement behind the handlebars of our Harleys!”