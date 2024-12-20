Minnesota Harley dealer shuts down after 73 years of business

Harley-Davidson Sports Center in Hermantown, Minnesota, announced Monday that it would close permanently after being in business in the Duluth area for over 70 years, according to reports.

For more than 73 years, the Kachelmyers and the dedicated staff of Harley-Davidson Sport Center have been blessed to provide the Twin Ports communities with Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, service, parts, and apparel. Our passion for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, the people, and experience has led us to share a lifetime of immeasurable joy and excitement, doing what we love doing every day! It saddens us to react to these challenging economic times, being faced with the difficult decision to close our doors and wind down the business. It has been a true privilege to have been a part of so many lives, sharing excitement behind the handlebars of our Harleys! Our regular business activity has ended, and we are in the process of winding down our pre-existing business, which includes existing special orders, layby, service work orders, and remaining inventory, including motorcycles. If you have a Harley-Davidson Sport Center Gift Card, you can redeem it here for existing merchandise or request a refund. To all of our Harley-Davidson family, we thank you all for this lifelong journey! Continue to ride and have fun; we look forward to seeing you on the road! — Dennis & Suzanne

Sadly, like several other Harley dealers have faced this year, H-D Sports Center blames it on the “challenging economic times.” Of course, no dealer wants to make the difficult decision of closing its doors.

