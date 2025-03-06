Missouri Harley dealer announces closure

After several Harley dealers closed their shops or sold to new owners in 2024, this trend looks like it will continue in 2025. Hideout Harley-Davidson in Joplin, Missouri, is the latest victim of the soft demand for premium motorcycles.

Hideout Harley-Davidson in Joplin, Missouri, announced on March 4 that it would be closing at the end of the month. (Photo: Google)

Hideout Harley posted recently on its Facebook page that it will be shutting down for good at the end of the month (March 31). The dealership was also featured on local news station KOAM’s website, offering more details.

“After proudly serving the SWMO Community and helping riders find their Freedom on the open road, we’ll close our doors for the final time on Monday, March 31st — Forever grateful for the memories and journeys shared.”



– Hideout Harley-Davidson

The dealership will reduce prices on its current inventory until the end of the month and will reduce business hours.

We wish the owners and employees the best in their new chapter, but it is sad to see a dealership unable to survive in these times.