Hoosier Harley-Davidson in Elkhart, Indiana, has announced it will permanently close after 19 years serving the local riding community. The dealership recently posted on its Facebook page that the official closing date will be January 15, 2026.

Owned and operated by the Saputo family, the dealership said the decision to wind down operations and its association with Harley-Davidson was made with “heavy hearts” and was not taken lightly. Customers are encouraged to visit the dealership before the closing date to take advantage of final sales and to say farewell.

“For nearly two decades, Hoosier Harley-Davidson has been more than a dealership—it’s been a home for riders,” the dealership wrote in its announcement. “Every mile, every memory, every roar of the engine—it’s been our honor to share it all with you.”

Hoosier Harley-Davidson has been a long-standing presence in the Michiana region, building a loyal customer base and rider community. The dealership invited riders to stop in during its final weeks to share stories and celebrate the legacy built over the past 19 years.

Community reaction has been swift, with many customers and former employees sharing messages of gratitude and support online. One longtime customer thanked the Saputo family for fostering relationships that “will last a lifetime,” while former staff members reflected on years spent as part of the Hoosier Harley-Davidson team.

The closure adds to ongoing discussions within the powersports retail community about market pressures, dealer consolidation, and evolving manufacturer-dealer relationships. For regional Harley-Davidson riders, the shutdown marks the end of a dealership that played a central role in local riding culture for nearly two decades.

Hoosier Harley-Davidson thanked the community for its loyalty and support and said it remains committed to honoring its customers through the transition.