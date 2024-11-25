Windy City to consolidate another Harley store

The Harley dealership in Rosemont, Illinois, is being moved to make way for a new restaurant to be opened in 2026.

According to a report in the Daily Herald, the Windy City Motorcycle Company will sell its two-story brick building that houses the company’s Harley-Davidson dealership in the village entertainment district for $6 million. The new buyer plans to open a restaurant in its place by 2026.

Windy City Motorcycle Co. opened Chicago Harley-Davidson’s showroom in Rosemont in 2019. The brand was growing and adding new dealers at that time but has since been forced to downsize its dealer network. Harley-Davidson’s corporate office has been working with dealers to cut its dealership footprint due to the economic slowdown in retail sales in 2024.

Windy City owner Ozzie Giglio plans to consolidate the Rosemont operations and relocate to a store in Villa Park. Windy City has already closed Harley stories located in nearby Palatine and Wrigleyville.

The report notes that everything, including the bikes, clothing, and accessories, will be moved out of the Rosemont store by the end of the year. Giglio’s offices will also relocate to the third floor of Rosemont’s new village hall and office building at 9501 Technology Blvd.