The independent boards of the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC), Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF), Specialty Vehicle Institute of America (SVIA), and Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association (ROHVA), representing stakeholders across the industry voted to select Christy LaCurelle as president and chief executive officer of all four powersports associations.

Christy LaCurelle has been selected by the four independent boards from the MIC, MSF, SVIA and ROHVA as the new president and CEO. (Photo: MSF)

“I have made it my life’s work to help as many people as possible learn and love life on two, three, and four wheels, and being able to bring my marketing expertise and powersports passion to lead these associations is a privilege,” says LaCurelle. “I am looking forward to working with the teams to get more people riding and driving, to take training, and to always practice safe riding and driving habits whether they are on the road or the trail.”

LaCurelle has a track record of building platforms and teams that create engaged riders and safety enthusiasts.

“With Christy’s twenty years of experience, spanning all aspects of powersports, and deep industry connections she will be able to hit the ground running and lead the teams to continued success,”

– Derek Brooks, chair of the Motorcycle Industry Council

“Christy’s work and long-standing commitment to motorcycle safety will serve riders, RiderCoaches, and the broader training community well,” says Croft Long, chair of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. “We are looking forward to her leading the MSF team in rider education expansion, recruiting more RiderCoaches, and growing the interest and demand for rider safety and education.”

“Earlier this year, the boards assembled a search committee to identify a leader for all four associations. I would like to thank the internal teams for their patience through this search process. This comprehensive process enabled us to connect with many qualified candidates and ultimately find that Christy is the best person to lead the organizations and its talents to seize opportunities and work through challenges with success,” says Marc-Andre Deschenes, chair of the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America.

“I want to thank Scott Schloegel and Diana Sanchez for assuming the additional responsibility of leading these associations while we conducted this extensive search process. Despite already having enormous workloads, Scott and Diana graciously and deftly led the staff through this time of tremendous change while achieving some remarkable results,” says Ryan Stiver, chair of the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association. “Scott and Diana have ensured these associations will have a seamless transition for Christy to take us into the next chapter.”

LaCurelle’s first day at the associations will be September 3. Schloegel and Sanchez will remain in their current roles through September 3.

“I am looking forward to joining the team, learning about the work, and leading the team to greater results in the future,” LaCurelle adds.