The powersports industry roared into the nation’s capital as the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) hosted its annual Ride to Work Day on Capitol Hill, bringing together lawmakers, OEMs, and advocates to champion the role of motorcycles in American transportation and culture.

On Monday, June 9, 2025, the American Motorcyclist Association organized and hosted Ride to Work Day on Capitol Hill. The AMA government relations staff brought together lawmakers, congressional staff, industry stakeholders, manufacturers and motorcycle rights advocates to highlight the importance of the motorcycling lifestyle and culture. (Photo: AMA)

The event, supported by the Congressional Motorcycle Caucus, drew representatives from across the country, including Reps. Tim Walberg (MI), Troy Balderson (OH), and Derrick Van Orden (WI), among others. The bipartisan gathering celebrated motorcycles as a vital part of daily life for millions — not only as recreational vehicles but also as practical tools for commuting.

“For the AMA, this day is more than symbolic. It’s about connecting lawmakers directly with the people, products and policies that shape the future of motorcycling. Bringing demo bikes from BMW, Buell, Indian and Harley-Davidson to the Capitol sends a clear message: our industry is diverse, innovative, and growing.” — AMA Washington Representative Zach Farmer

Industry heavyweights made their presence known. Harley-Davidson returned as a longstanding supporter, while BMW, Buell Motorcycle Co., and Indian Motorcycle joined the lineup, offering Capitol Hill attendees the rare opportunity to demo bikes steps away from where transportation policy is shaped.

“This was a fantastic opportunity for members of Congress who ride to promote motorcycling. It was an honor to be led by Representative Walberg and Capitol Hill Police on a ride to Mount Vernon. It was a great evening for a ride – and great for a stroll, so we were greeted by waves and cheers from hundreds of people enjoying a nice night out who got to see an unexpected group of motorcyclists having fun.” — Duane Taylor, director of safe and responsible use programs at the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC)

Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg getting ready for a demo ride on a Buell Super Cruiser. (Photo: MIC)

The day’s activities culminated in a police-escorted group ride from Capitol Hill to George Washington’s Mount Vernon, led by members of the U.S. Park Police. Riders included members of Congress, industry leaders, and representatives from organizations like the Motorcycle Riders Foundation (MRF), American Legion Post 8, and the Department of Transportation.

“The Ride to Work event on Capitol Hill builds bridges between policymakers and everyday riders,” says AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman in a post-event statement. “Motorcycling is a vital and growing segment of the powersports world, and it’s critical that our voices are heard — especially on issues like autonomous vehicles, infrastructure funding, and trail access.”

Following the ride, the AMA’s government relations team continued advocacy efforts in a closed-door meeting with the U.S. Department of Transportation. Topics included safety regulations for motorcycles in the age of autonomous vehicles, support for the Recreational Trails Program, and the role of the Motorcycle Advisory Council.

The event marks a growing collaboration between the AMA, MIC, and federal leaders to ensure that motorcycles — and those who ride and sell them — have a voice in national transportation policy.

Learn more about the AMA’s legislative work at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/rights.