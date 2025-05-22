Harley refocuses on business after annual meeting

Harley-Davidson is putting a high-profile proxy battle behind it and getting back to business following the results of its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders. All nine director nominees put forward by the company were elected, reaffirming shareholder support for Harley’s leadership and long-term strategic plan.

All nine Harley director nominees were elected, reaffirming shareholder support for the company’s leadership and long-term strategic plan. (Staff photo)

For Harley dealers, the outcome brings clarity and stability after several tense weeks marked by a campaign led by activist investor H Partners. The firm, which owns a significant stake in Harley-Davidson, had pushed for changes to the board and expressed frustration with the company’s performance and CEO succession process. Despite the campaign, which many dealers supported, shareholders sided with Harley’s management team.

Jochen Zeitz, who continues as chairman, president, and CEO, signaled a clear pivot back to operational priorities. “We are grateful to our shareholders and stakeholders for their dialogue and support over the past six weeks,” Zeitz said following the vote. “Harley-Davidson remains fully committed to executing the clear plan we have defined, which is designed to drive long-term value for all stakeholders.”

The company also confirmed that its CEO search is progressing, led by a board committee. Zeitz, who announced his intention to step down once a successor is named, plans to stay involved in Harley’s strategic direction. While H Partners had criticized the pace of the search and advocated for more urgency and transparency, the board maintained that the process is moving forward deliberately to find the right long-term leader.

For Harley-Davidson’s global dealer network, the end of the proxy battle shifts attention back to retail operations and customer engagement. Many dealers have been focused on navigating evolving consumer preferences, product mix adjustments, and a broader shift toward premium models — all key components of Harley’s “Hardwire” strategy.

Despite first-quarter results showing a modest dip in revenue for Q1 2025, Harley-Davidson withdrew its full-year financial guidance due to significant uncertainties, including global tariff impacts and weakening consumer demand. Supply chain pressures and international demand fluctuations remain a factor, but Harley says it remains confident in its strategic direction.

The showdown with H Partners highlighted broader investor concerns around Harley’s growth potential, particularly in electric motorcycles and global markets. The company has reiterated its commitment to innovation and electrification. Still, it remains focused on profitability and core brand strength — an approach that some investors, and many dealers, see as pragmatic in a turbulent industry landscape.

Zeitz’s message to stakeholders reinforces a return to execution. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we look forward to continuing our commitment to good corporate governance and engagement with all stakeholders,” he said.

The reaffirmed board and ongoing CEO transition may offer reassurance for Harley dealers, who rely on a consistent brand message and clear direction from the factory. With the annual meeting behind them and a leadership search underway, Harley-Davidson appears ready to turn the page on the past six weeks.