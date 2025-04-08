Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz set to retire

With the markets in turmoil as President Trump waged his tariffs across the board, and with the EU looking to retaliate against the administration, putting Harley in the crosshairs of European lawmakers, the news came out that the Motor Company’s president and CEO, Jochen Zeitz, plans to retire this year.

Harley-Davidson CEO told the board he plans to retire in 2025 and will stay on until a replacement is found. (Photo: Harley-Davidson Inc.)

Zeitz has been a polarizing figure at Harley-Davidson over the past few years since he took the reins of the iconic American brand during the Covid pandemic in 2020. Reuters and other news outlets, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, reported that Zeitz is stepping down from Harley after five years at the helm.

According to a statement from the company, “The search process was initiated in Q4 2024 with the retention of a leading executive search firm after Zeitz expressed his interest in retiring from the company in 2025 after five years in the CEO position,” The statement also notes that Zeitz will remain as CEO until such successor is identified “to ensure an orderly leadership transition.”

The board thanked Zeitz for his many contributions to the company as CEO. These contributions included the creation and successful execution of the Hardwire, the company’s five-year strategic plan (2021-2025), reinvigorating the brand, and his leadership during one of the most challenging operating environments in the company’s history.

“In motorcycling, when you want to get more out of an engine, you upgrade it by adding a Stage II kit, that is what we are doing with our Hardwire strategy, tuning the engine of our business for improved acceleration and increased performance,” Zeitz said in 2022 as the Hardwire strategy was being implemented.

The Hardwire strategy aimed to revive the brand as it has struggled to connect with young riders. Harley’s key customer base is the Baby Boomer age group, which are aging out of two-wheel products. The five-year strategy prioritized high-margin products, and the company also left markets where volumes and margins were low.

Harley forecasts that its 2025 profit and motorcycle revenue would be flat to down by 5% as consumers hold off on big purchases. And with the threat of retalitory tariffs from the EU potentially adding as much as 54% to the cost of a Harley in Europe, it would be untenable, according to recent testimony from Harley’s CFO Jonathan Root, who testified about being a target to Congress.

“The launch of our new Street Glide and Road Glide touring motorcycles contributed to nearly 5% growth in the U.S.,” he said in a statement. “Touring segment and drove H-D’s market share to 74.5% in ’24. The decisions we have made and the bold actions we have taken as part of our Hardwire strategy are continuing to strengthen our foundation for the future. The industry has faced many challenges over the past couple of years, impacting at all levels, but we believe we are best positioned to take advantage of any uptick in consumption.”

Prior to being named CEO in 2020, Zeitz was a member of the Harley-Davidson board of directors since 2007 and established the company’s brand and sustainability committee. He served as chairman and CEO of Puma for 18 years, from 1993 to 2011, and was also PUMA’s CFO from 1993 to 2005. Zeitz remained chairman of Puma after being appointed CEO of the luxury goods company Kering (formerly PPR) from 2011 to 2012. Zeitz said at the time of his appointment as CEO, “In alignment with the board, my decision to become the president and CEO of Harley-Davidson reflects my deep passion and commitment to this company…”

But turmoil began last year when Harley was confronted by online attacks about its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices. This angered many keyboard warriors and brand loyalists alike, as some voiced their frustrations online.

Then came the issue of manufacturing in Thailand, which the company announced it was going to do in 2018.

“As part of our overall manufacturing optimization strategy,” the company said in 2024, “Harley‐Davidson is to temporarily transition the production of its non‐core Revolution Max powertrain equipped models to its manufacturing facility in Thailand for model‐year 2025. This does not have an impact on employment at U.S. facilities.”

Harley stated that its core products of touring bikes, trikes, and Softail models for American customers would remain in the U.S., and that it would invest $9 million in its York, Pennsylvania, factory. The announcement about moving production overseas was met with derision from some of Harley’s customers. This also put more heat on Zeitz as these customers saw him as a European outsider, and many called for him to step down.

While Zeitz had his share of detractors, he had the board’s support and managed to make some gains in the process. But time will tell how his strategies play out. He also spun off the electric brand into its own company, Livewire, which continues to lose money as customers have not gravitated to these electric motorcycles yet.