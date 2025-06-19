Motorcycle legend Warner Riley dies at 83

S&S Cycle announced June 16 that legendary motorcyclist Warner Riley has died at the age of 83. He was an integral part of the S&S Cycle history, and the company gives us a brief look at the many contributions Riley brought.

Warner Riley with his Harley-Davidson Sportster at Bonneville Speed Week in Utah, August 1973. (Photos: S&S Cycle)



The following was written by Ken Smith, George Smith Jr. and Sam Scaletta.

Warner Riley’s relationship with S&S Cycle began back in the mid-1960s, first as a customer and then as a friend.

Early on, he had purchased some parts from S&S to build a larger displacement Sportster that he had that he wished to make more competitive as he was doing some weekend racing at local drag strips around Chicago. During the construction of the engine, he ran into a problem when fitting the intake manifold to his cylinder heads. Thinking there was a problem with the machining, he called S&S Cycle owner George Smith. After talking for a while, explaining what he encountered, Warner asked if he could bring his engine so George could look at everything at his home in Blue Island, Illinois. Since Warner lived on the North Side of Chicago, it seemed like the best solution. After inspection, George determined that the problem was not in the machining of the manifold, but in the way the aftermarket big-bore cylinders Warner was using were made. Warner, a graduate mechanical engineer, immediately understood after the problem was diagnosed.

The two conversed for quite a while picking each other’s brain, talking about Harley performance, racing, and Warner thought it would be interesting for George to attend a local race and see for himself what was going on at the track. At the time, George was working on a new project–a high-performance carburetor for Harleys that was his life-long dream–and some trips to the racetrack seemed like a great idea.

It wasn’t long before a friendship evolved between the two. Warner’s love for competition and going fast, and George’s suggestion, soon led to racing at the “great white dyno,” the Bonneville Salt Flats. It turned out to be the perfect venue for S&S Cycle to test the durability of its products and for Warner to satisfy his “need for speed.” Quickly, George saw the complete package in Warner. He was a smart, college-trained engineer with a good knowledge of the motorcycle industry, Harley-Davidsons, racing, and was articulate, so he could put his thoughts and actions into words.

Riley was part of the exclusive 200 MPH Club at Bonneville. He also built the engine that set the motorcycle land speed record in 1970.

During the first few years of racing at Bonneville, the pair established themselves by setting record after record, at least 16 total at one time, with the highlight being Warner’s entry into the coveted motorcycle 200 MPH Club. Along the way, they both were part of the Harley-Davidson team that sponsored the Denis Manning motorcycle streamliner in 1970 that set the motorcycle land-speed record, which still stands, with Warner building and supplying the engines and George Smith supplying his new carburetor and doing the tuning.

Warner became news for the motorcycle publications, and because of his ability to convey a message, he began writing a monthly magazine column. His knowledge about the magazine industry and association with the publications enabled S&S Cycle to more efficiently advertise on a broader scale, making the public more aware of the company, and that greatly helped sales of S&S products.

Meanwhile, Warner’s relationship with the Harley-Davidson factory and racing department blossomed beyond his primary interest, going fast. His training as a mechanical engineer and ability as a motorcycle rider put him in a unique position to test and evaluate Harley handling characteristics, performance, and features and serve as an expert witness in many court cases. His experience in court also helped S&S avoid legal issues during product development.

Warner Riley on his Bonneville Sportster in Wendover, Utah, August 1968. This year Speed Week was rained out,



On another side, our friend Warner was a guy with other interests. When S&S cycle relocated to Viola, Wisconsin, he would make the drive to visit and combine business with pleasure, often bringing a dirt bike or new gun to shoot. On one trip, a Saturday was planned where any of the S&S shop employees who had a favorite firearm could bring it to the farm and shoot at a junk foreign motorcycle he donated. You guess the brand.

With little left to prove, he retired from active Bonneville racing for S&S Cycle shortly after George Smith Sr. passed away in 1980. His friendship with the business and family did not end there, and nor did his enthusiasm for the sport. He would often attend Bonneville Speed Week to watch and talk with old friends. He became a friend of George Smith Jr., who had taken over as the company president and was responsible for research and product development. Much like his father, George Jr. ventured into Bonneville racing and on occasion, Warner would help him when he had a problem.

When George Sr. was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Sturgis in 1994, Warner said he had to be there to say a few words.

All that can be said is, what a guy! Warner was the complete package, a great friend, and will be sorely missed.

Rest in peace, friend.

The Smith Family and S&S Cycle