S&S Cycle VP of marketing steps away from company

S&S Cycle’s David Zemla has announced that he will step away from the company after an eight-year tenure. Zemla had led the sales and marketing efforts at Performance Machine, Progressive Suspension and helped revive Burly Brand before moving to Wisconsin to assume the VP of Marketing role at S&S Cycle.

David Zemla has announced that he will depart from S&S Cycle. Photo courtesy of David Zemla

“I’ve had the honor of working with some incredible teams while at S&S and together we’ve transformed this storied brand, readying it for an evolving market and many years of success,” Zemla says. “Now it’s time for me to take a break, spend some time with my family and prepare for the next challenge.”

Beginning in mid-2015 Zemla took the reins of the S&S marketing department that was struggling at the time. He soon established best in class media and product management teams. Leveraging a combination of creativity, innovation and a data focused approach, his team helped usher the brand’s marketing efforts into an industry leading role. During the challenging Covid-19, he led the space in innovative marketing efforts including digital training sessions and a brand centric podcast.