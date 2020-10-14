540 torque cam for big bore M8 models latest from S&S

Big horsepower numbers are the status symbol of a performance engine, but more often than not, the bolstered torque spec is what you really feel when riding it.

This is particularly relevant for the heavy touring machines as it’s torque that rockets you onto the highway and it’s definitely torque that lets you effortlessly push a loaded bagger around slower traffic.

With that in mind, S&S Cycle created the 540 cam for M8 powered bikes. The 540 is designed to work with their 124-inch and 128-inch big bore kits and produce stump pulling torque down low in the RPM range as well as maintain respectable horsepower numbers.

They are available in gear or chain drive and in a complete cam chest kit with pump, plate, pushrods and tappets.

Dyno charts show 130+ lb ft and on a conservative 124-inch build.