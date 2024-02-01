Harley-Davidson unveils 2024 motorcycle lineup

Rider magazine shares that Harley-Davidson has unveiled the new models added to its 2024 lineup under the banner “Dawn of a New Era.”

The magazine reports:

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Harley-Davidson‘s Custom Vehicle Operations division, and in addition to the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide announced last June, the Motor Company will offer a CVO Road Glide ST and a CVO Pan America adventure bike. Harley-Davidson’s popular Street Glide and Road Glide baggers have also been updated.

2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Street Glide and Road Glide

Two of Harley-Davidson’s best-selling bagger models – the Street Glide and the Road Glide – now feature more streamlined bodywork first seen on their CVO counterparts. Both are powered by a Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twins with a revised cooling system, and new for 2024 are selectable ride modes: Road, Sport, Rain, and Custom.

Convenience and comfort have also been improved with an upgraded infotainment available through a new 12.3-inch TFT color display, additional rear suspension travel, and a revised seat.

Pricing for the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide and Road Glide starts at $25,999.

2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

CVO Road Glide ST

Harley-Davidson says the new CVO Road Glide ST is the company’s “quickest, fastest, and most sophisticated performance bagger.” The West Coast-style bagger is powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 121 High Output V-Twin, an engine exclusive to this model that churns out 127 hp and 145 lb-ft of asphalt-buckling torque. Selectable ride modes include Road, Sport, Track, Track Plus, Rain, and multiple Custom modes.

Lightweight materials, including mufflers with titanium shells, an oil pan made of composite, and forged carbon fiber used in the muffler end caps, front fender, seat cowl, and tank console, along with revised wheels and wave-style front brake rotors, help keep dry weight to 800 lb, 25 lb less than the CVO Road Glide.

The CVO Road Glide ST is equipped with fully adjustable Showa suspension, with an inverted 47mm 1×1 fork and dual rear shocks with remote reservoirs, and Brembo braking components.

A full suite of infotainment is powered by Skyline OS, and a large color touchscreen replaces all analog instrumentation and most switches. Premium audio includes a 500-watt amplifier and Rockford Fosgate Stage II 6.5-inch fairing speakers.

The CVO Road Glide ST will be available in two paint schemes: Golden White Pearl or Raven Metallic. In addition to CVO 25th Anniversary graphics, a Screamin’ Eagle graphic on the fairing sides and fuel tank is inspired by the Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson Factory motorcycles raced in the MotoAmerica King Of The Baggers series.

Pricing for the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street CVO Road Glide ST starts at $42,999.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST

CVO Pan America

Harley-Davidson’s Pan America has been one of the best-selling adventure bikes in the U.S. since its debut in 2021. The new CVO Pan America retains all the features of the Pan America 1250 Special, including the Revolution Max 1250 engine with multiple ride modes, semi-active suspension, and more.

The CVO Pan America model is outfitted with adventure-ready accessories including Adaptive Ride Height suspension, aluminum top and side cases, a Screamin’ Eagle quickshifter, tubeless laced wheels, auxiliary LED forward lighting, and an aluminum skid plate. It also comes in a unique black, red, and white paint scheme with a Harley-Davidson “1” logo on the tank.

Pricing for the 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America starts at $28,399.

Find more details at the Harley-Davidson website.

2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Pan America