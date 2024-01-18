Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming

The annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will be headlined by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll and HARDY. The musicians will perform at Veterans Park on the Milwaukee lakefront. Advanced ticket sales for the July 25-28 celebration of music, moto-culture, and the Harley hometown of Milwaukee start today, January 18.

Attendees can experience Veterans Park with 2-Day and 1-Day General Admission (GA), new for 2024 GA+, or VIP ticket options offering new and enhanced experiences to enjoy the biggest names in music, entertainment, local food, beverages and more for enthusiasts of all ages. All can sign up for SMS alerts about the first opportunities to purchase tickets at the lowest possible prices before they sell out. A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain.

Admission to Veterans Park for performances and other activities on July 26-27 requires a ticket. Photo courtesy of Harley-Davidson

Music and more

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will be held at a mixture of free and ticketed venues across the Milwaukee area, including Veterans Park, the Harley-Davidson Museum, the new Davidson Park on Juneau Ave., Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Admission to Veterans Park for performances and other activities on July 26-27 requires a ticket. In addition to headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers (July 27), and Jelly Roll and HARDY (July 26), artists scheduled to appear on July 26 include Warren Zeiders, Priscilla Block, Hueston, and Shaylen on Friday, July 26. Artists performing on July 27 include The Offspring, Cypress Hill, Destroy Boys, Otoboke Beaver, and Irontom. The full performance schedule will be announced at a later date. All events are designed to be family-friendly and open to all fans.

Celebrating Willie G. Davidson

A special feature of the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will be a celebration of the contributions of Willie G. Davidson to Harley-Davidson and motorcycling. Willie G. Davidson is the son of former Harley-Davidson president William H. Davidson and the grandson of Harley-Davidson co-founder William A. Davidson. He grew up among Harley-Davidson motorcycles and worked for the company for 49 years before retiring as Chief Styling Officer in 2012. He is also a legendary biker and a respected custom motorcycle builder, artist and author who has traveled the world as an ambassador of motorcycling and the Harley-Davidson brand.

More Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival details will be announced as those plans are finalized. Complete details on ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events, Harley-Davidson factory tours and lodging will be available on the Harley-Davidson Homecoming website, where visitors can also sign up for Homecoming updates. Follow the new @hdhomecoming festival social media handle and @harleydavidson for updates.