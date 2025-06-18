SDR Motorsports, a manufacturer of SxS/UTV accessories, has announced the hiring of Bryatt Fischer as its new vice president of sales and marketing, tapping into more than two decades of industry experience to help drive the company’s next stage of growth.

Bryatt Fischer joins the UTV/SxS accessory company with a strong background in marketing, sales, and product development. (Photo: SDR Motorsports)

Fischer joins the Mesa, Arizona-based company with a strong background in marketing, sales, and product development. His past roles include vice president of marketing at JL Audio, Inc., where he played a key role in branding, promotions, and identifying profitable market opportunities.

“Bryatt’s appointment is a strategic move that positions SDR Motorsports for the next phase of growth,” says Tim Berendes, CEO of SDR Motorsports. “We’re not just looking to maintain our presence—we’re aiming to lead. Bryatt’s deep industry insight and ability to scale high-performing teams will help accelerate our expansion.”

Fischer expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “SDR Motorsports has been a dominant brand, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success. Together, we will elevate the brand to new heights and position SDR Motorsports as a leader in the aftermarket industry.”

The move underscores SDR’s commitment to innovation and market leadership in the powersports space.