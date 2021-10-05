JL Audio unveils audio system for new Sea-Doo Switch pontoon

JL Audio has announced that in collaboration with BRP it has developed a premium audio upgrade for the all-new Sea-Doo Switch pontoon boats.

According to the announcement, the powerful marine-grade audio solution is engineered by JL Audio and optimized to deliver rich, powerful sound when blasting through the water at full speed, without compromising the modularity of the pontoon. JL Audio designed their audio solution to seamlessly integrate into the movable corner tables that tie into the Sea-Doo Switch modular deck with LinQ quick-attach tiles. It features four cup holders and four USB ports for charging all your devices.

"Our engineering team members are experts at working with boat builders to create balanced marine audio systems that deliver the perfect sound stage in an open-air environment. By working closely with BRP we created a system that delivers ideal performance for a pontoon without compromising the innovative modular floor plan of the Sea-Doo Switch," said Ora Freeman, Director of OEM Sales, North America for JL Audio in the announcement. "Packing a powerful JL Audio sound system, accent lighting and USB ports into the same space already occupied by side tables adds more functionality and enjoyment when on the water without taking up any extra space."

The solution offers four 6.5-inch JL Audio M3 coaxial speakers powered by a JL Audio 280-watt four- channel MX amplifier, and an enclosed 10-inch JL Audio TW3 subwoofer powered by a JL Audio 500- watt mono MX amplifier. The Premium Audio System for the Sea-Doo Switch was fine-tuned to deliver maximum open-air performance complete with rich, hard-hitting bass. Adding further cool factor to the Sea-Doo Switch, the JL Audio M3 coaxial speakers housed within the system feature RGB illumination that ties into the pontoon's app-based RGB controller.

As with all JL Audio marine audio systems, the Premium Audio System for the Sea-Doo Switch was constructed of durable, high-quality materials that resist corrosion and can endure years of exposure to harsh marine elements.