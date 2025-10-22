BOSS Elite names DAS Companies as new distribution partner for Northeast U.S.

BOSS Elite, a leading brand in aftermarket audio systems, has announced DAS Companies, Inc. as its new distribution partner for the Northeast region of the United States.

The Palmyra, Pennsylvania-based distributor will handle sales and service coverage for Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, effective immediately.

“The Northeast is an important and consistently growing territory, and we needed a partner with a proven track record of performance,” says Colin Ross, Elite Associate Brand Manager. “DAS checks all the boxes—they have an intimate understanding of consumer insights and retail environments, offering exceptional support and service for 12-volt solutions.”

Founded by David Z. Abel in the 1970s and incorporated in 1981, DAS Companies is a national distributor specializing in mobile electronics, truck and auto supplies, and travel gear. The company’s 12-volt team brings more than 228 combined years of industry experience, including backgrounds in installation, sales, and management.

“We’re thrilled to start our business relationship with the BOSS Audio and Elite brands,” says Tim Small, DAS CE Category Manager. “Their innovative automotive products — including new feature-packed floating screens, as well as motorcycle and powersports solutions — fit perfectly into our growing 12-volt lineup.”

BOSS Elite, part of B.I.G. (BOSS Audio Systems, Planet Audio, SSL), offers a lineup of more than 500 car, marine, and powersports products sold in 130 countries.