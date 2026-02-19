Bill aims to redefine motorcycles, leaving Slingshot in ‘classification limbo’

The Motorcycle Industry Council submitted an opposition letter on H.R. 3385, a bill moving through Congress that would change the federal motorcycle definition in a way that excludes certain three-wheeled vehicles currently regulated as motorcycles.

Three-wheeled vehicles like the Polaris Slingshot, due to its steering wheel and bucket seat, would no longer fall under the federal definition of a motorcycle if H.R. 3385 is passed. (File photo)

The new bill redefines a motorcycle as:

A vehicle originally manufactured with a seat or saddle requiring the rider to sit astride, designed to travel on not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, steered by handlebars, and controlled by handlebar and foot controls.

MIC argues that H.R. 3385 seeks to narrow the federal definition of a “motorcycle” by excluding three-wheeled vehicles equipped with steering wheels, pedals, and bucket seats — commonly referred to as autocycles.

Most notably, the Polaris Slingshot, which features a steering wheel and bucket seats, would be the biggest brand affected if the bill passes.

In a letter to members of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee, MIC contends that federal law currently lacks a separate autocycle safety category. The removal of these vehicles from the motorcycle definition would place them in “classification limbo,” making it illegal to sell or register them.

And although this is a federal law, several states tie their definitions of motorcycles to the federal one. Any changes to that definition could disrupt registration and operation rules in multiple states.

Supporters of the bill say it would bring regulatory clarity by narrowing the federal definition of a motorcycle. However, opponents of the bill, like MIC, say it would result in the immediate withdrawal of certain product lines from the U.S. market and harm OEMs and dealerships nationwide.