Polaris Slingshot reveals limited edition, new color schemes for 2026 model year

Polaris is elevating its open-road offerings with its 2026 Slingshot lineup, complete with a range of premium paint colors and the reintroduction of its exclusive, limited-edition Grand Touring model.

For 2026, Polaris added a distinctive aesthetic and refined style to the SLR and R models with five-spoke honeycomb wheels, enhancing performance with increased airflow for improved brake cooling. (Photos: Polaris)

“From first glance to every mile behind the wheel, the Slingshot is engineered to make the most of every moment — delivering a ride experience second to none,” says Josh Hermes, vice president of Polaris Slingshot. “With new colors, premium finishes, and the return of our exclusive Grand Touring model, the 2026 lineup elevates that one-of-a-kind experience to new heights.”

2026 Slingshot Grand Touring

Available in limited quantities, the 2026 Slingshot Grand Touring features a two-tone Viper Black and Green Venom paint scheme.

Adding to the Grand Touring’s style are a host of factory accessories, including a color-matched slingshade and rear fender, vertical-opening T-Top panels that feature friction hinge technology, with tinted windows to retain overhead views and provide extra cockpit light. Once inside the cockpit, drivers and passengers are in full control of their comfort, as custom-stitched heated and cooled seats are easily adjustable via seat-mounted buttons.

Designed from Slingshot’s top-tier R model, the limited-edition Grand Touring features a Polaris-built ProStar 2.0L four-cylinder engine, putting out 204hp. Whether operating a manual or AutoDrive transmission, two drive modes — Comfort and Slingshot — offer a customizable driving experience. Comfort mode softens gear shifts for a relaxed ride, while Slingshot mode offers quicker, sharper shifts for a sportier experience. Brembo brakes provide premium stopping power, while a vented sport hood highlights an aggressive style while improving aerodynamics and cockpit airflow.

Inside the cockpit sits a Rockford Fosgate Stage 3 Max+ lighting system and two 8-inch side panel speakers and two 6.5-inch headrest speakers that deliver 700-watts of sound. The XKGlow Interior Lighting kit is controlled via the Slingshot LED mobile app, allowing riders to synchronize lighting with their music throughout the cockpit. In addition, riders can enhance the journey with the subscription-based RIDE COMMAND+, offering real-time weather and traffic overlays, along with a vehicle locator and vehicle health monitoring.

New paint schemes

The 2026 SL, SLR and R models introduced all-new paint colors, while three paint schemes across the lineup incorporate Slingshot’s premium iridescent finish.

“By popular demand, we’ve added our iridescent finish across three models and five colors in 2026, including the all-new Grand Touring,” says Hermes. “Under sunlight, colors shift with every angle, and the paint truly comes alive, giving the vehicle a one-of-a-kind look that stands out and demands attention.

New colors include the SL’s White Lightning and Sunburst Orange, Blue Rush available with SL and SLR, and SLR’s Mirage Gray. As the top-of-the-line model, Slingshot R features blacked-out badging and premium paint colors, including Radiant Gray with Red Indy Pearl and a pearlescent White Crystal paint with a solid Mint Fade — both featuring Slingshot’s iridescent finish. In addition, the R’s Midnight Smoke offers a matte, metallic paint finish.

Five-spoke honeycomb wheels

For 2026, Polaris added a distinctive aesthetic and refined style to the SLR and R models with five-spoke honeycomb wheels, enhancing performance with increased airflow for improved brake cooling. Entirely new to the SLR model, the wheels bring an eye-catching design, featuring a machined finish. For the R model, the wheels return with a new gloss black finish.

2026 Lineup

Slingshot S: Starting at $24,999 for manual and $26,849 for AutoDrive, S is available in Slingshot Red and Jet Black.

Starting at $24,999 for manual and $26,849 for AutoDrive, S is available in Slingshot Red and Jet Black. Slingshot SL: Starting at $28,299 for manual and $30,149 for AutoDrive, SL is available in White Lightning, Blue Rush, and Sunburst Orange.

Starting at $28,299 for manual and $30,149 for AutoDrive, SL is available in White Lightning, Blue Rush, and Sunburst Orange. Slingshot SLR : Starting at $31,399 for manual and $33,249 for AutoDrive, SLR is available in Blue Rush and Mirage Gray.

: Starting at $31,399 for manual and $33,249 for AutoDrive, SLR is available in Blue Rush and Mirage Gray. Slingshot R : Starting at $34,999 for manual and $37,149 for AutoDrive, R is available in Midnight Smoke, Radiant Gray (iridescent finish) with Indy Red Pearl (iridescent finish), and White Crystal (iridescent finish) with Mint Fade.

: Starting at $34,999 for manual and $37,149 for AutoDrive, R is available in Midnight Smoke, Radiant Gray (iridescent finish) with Indy Red Pearl (iridescent finish), and White Crystal (iridescent finish) with Mint Fade. Slingshot Grand Touring: Starting at $41,999 for manual and $44,149 for AutoDrive, Slingshot Grand Touring is available in a two-tone Viper Black (iridescent finish) with Green Venom (iridescent finish).

The 2026 Slingshot lineup will begin shipping to dealers throughout December. Learn more about the 2026 lineup at Slingshot.Polaris.com.