MIC releases 2026 Motorcycle Statistical Annual

The Motorcycle Industry Council has released its 2026 Motorcycle Statistical Annual, offering one of the most comprehensive data snapshots of the U.S. motorcycle market for manufacturers, dealers, and other industry stakeholders.

The annual report compiles detailed industry data designed to help companies plan for the upcoming riding season and evaluate long-term market trends. (Image: MIC, Statistical Annual)

According to the MIC, the report includes insights across several areas of the motorcycle business, including market volume, regional ownership rates, dealer economics, rider demographics, usage patterns and participation in rider education programs.

“If you want to understand where the industry is and where it’s going, this is where you start,” says Buckner Nesheim, director of research and statistics for the Motorcycle Industry Council. “The data provides a comprehensive view of the motorcycle market and is built to help companies make better decisions.”

Market intelligence

The Statistical Annual is widely used by OEMs, suppliers, and dealerships to better understand changes in motorcycle ownership trends, customer demographics, and regional market performance.

For dealers, the report’s dealer economics and regional ownership penetration data can provide insight into potential growth opportunities and customer segments that may be underserved in specific markets.

The report also tracks rider education participation and riding behavior, offering additional context for companies developing new riders and expanding the rider pipeline.

Access and pricing

The 2026 Motorcycle Statistical Annual is available through the Member Reports section of the MIC website. Members of the Motorcycle Industry Council receive the report at no cost, while non-members can purchase the report for $3,000.

Additional information about MIC membership and access to the report is available through the organization’s website or by contacting its member services team at memberservices@mic.org.

For PSB readers, we have also released our 2025 Market Data Book, which is available online. It features data from several industry partners, including MIC, and delivers a collection of information not found in any other industry resource.