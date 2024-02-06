BrandEcation, a powersports industry innovator, will be unveiling its latest innovation, Powersports Connection, at the 2024 American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) in Las Vegas, February 6-8.

Building upon the success of BrandEcation’s custom-built online training platform, SPIFF and rebate programs, and race contingency platforms, Powersports Connection is a visionary solution combining practical tools with forward-thinking strategies to redefine interactions in the dynamic powersports landscape between brands and dealers.

Powersports Connection claims it will “revolutionize” communications and efficiencies with its holistic platform. It also took home 2024 Nifty 50 honors, announced in our February issue. (Photo: BrandEcation)

Poised to revolutionize communication and efficiencies amongst industry stakeholders, Powersports Connection is more than an integration effort; it’s a holistic platform strategically designed to offer centralized training resources for enhanced workforce knowledge, SPIFF programs to gain transparency and accessibility, further motivating sales teams, media and asset management in a single streamlined home, ensuring brand consistency, and simplified rebate portals for quicker, more accurate transactions. The result is an intuitive process and optimized efficiency for dealers and brands.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Powersports Connection to the market,” said Rich Maychrich, BrandEcation Founder and CEO. “It represents a significant leap forward in our industry that will redefine how dealers and brands communicate. With over 20 years in the powersports industry, we set out to build the most robust and comprehensive networking platform available, filling the need for an application that bridges the gap between brands and dealers. Brands asked, and we listened. The launch of Powersports Connection is a testament to our commitment to innovation and delivering top-notch products to our valued customers. We look forward to sharing our latest innovation with the powersports industry at AIMExpo in Las Vegas!”

Powersports Connection boasts a range of cutting-edge features and tools designed to enhance the user experience, including:

Large powersports dealer audience

Training and Education Portals

Communication Center

SPIFF and Rewards Programs

Consumer and Dealer Rebate Management

B2B Dealer Inquisition Center

New Product Launch Center

Media and Asset Center

Powersports Connection will provide benefits to brands and dealers. To schedule a meeting with the BrandEcation team to experience Powersports Connection first-hand, email PowersportsConnection@BrandEcation.com or visit Booth #2103 in Las Vegas.