PSB shares AIMExpo new and returning exhibitors

Powersports Business learns that Piaggio Group Americas, Yamaha and Cycle Trader will return to the AIMExpo Dealer Trade Show this year, among others, and that Segway will join the show floor for the first time. AIMExp will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Feb. 6-8.

As a sponsor of AIMExpo, Turn 14 Powersports will host the Industry Party Powered by Turn 14 Distribution, its parent company, on Tuesday, February 6. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on the show floor immediately after the show’s opening session.

Piaggio Group America’s portfolio includes light mobility brands such as Piaggio, Vespa, Moto Guzzi and Aprilia. The Piaggio Group has eight manufacturing plants in Italy, India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam and America, and has seen a 30 percent increase in its North American network over the past two years.

“In the last two years the company evolved a lot, a new team has been set, strategic new products have been launched, new dealers and MotoPlex locations have been opened and important results have been achieved,” says Marco D’Acunzo, CEO of Piaggio Group Americas. “We constantly work to improve our efficiency on managing our existing platforms and evolve new ones. We want to support more and more of our partners to achieve and deliver a unique retail experience and level of service that our customers deserve.”

Piaggio Group Americas with be at booth #6031, where the company will display new 2024 models and staff will be on site to welcome guests.

Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A. will also return to the annual trade show with a peek at what the future design language could be, as the TRICERA design concept vehicle recently shown at the Tokyo Mobility Show makes an appearance at the Las Vegas Show. The TRICERA concept vehicle features electric power with three-wheel steering in a “full open” human-centered package design.

Yamaha dealer representatives will be on hand throughout the event to discuss dealer enhancing opportunities, its e-bike lineup, its Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative program and more. Yamaha will be at Booth #3023

Cycle Trader will return this year at Booth #5017. Troy Snyder, the VP of Digital Retailing at Cycle Trader, will be featured on the panel “MPN Dealer Excellence Track – Marketing & Sales: How to Grow and Excel in the Digital Retail World” on Tuesday, February 8 at 2 p.m.

Cycle Trader will also showcase its Buy Now digital retailing platform on the New Product Stage Wednesday, February 7 at 1:15 p.m.

Segway Powersports will debut its Super Villain side-by-sides on the show floor. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Segway Powersports for the first time to the AIMExpo show floor,” says Cinnamon Kernes, vice president of market expansion, Motorcycle Industry Council.

Segway will be located at booth #4166.

