Piaggio MotoPlex adds Atlanta dealership location

Piaggio MotoPlex has announced the grand opening of an additional location in Atlanta, allowing its retail environment to continue to expand across North America. The retail concept serves as a premium destination for two-wheeled enthusiasts with an all-Italian showcase of Piaggio Group brands: Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio and Vespa.

Atlanta is a strategic hub for Piaggio Group’s latest addition, which is an expansion of Georgia’s footprint with existing Piaggio dealer, Southeast Motorcycles of Savannah. Owner and dealer principal Adam Gati has been one of the highest performing dealers in the U.S. After 15 years with Piaggio Group brands, Gati expands his business operations with MotoPlex Atlanta.

Piaggio MotoPlex has announced the grand opening of an additional location in Atlanta.

“We’re really excited about the new opportunity to better serve Georgia and the Atlanta market with the MotoPlex dealership,” he said. “Our commitment to Piaggio Group goes back to 2007 and having an exclusive showroom like this within the metropolitan hub of Atlanta allows us to expand our business and further share our passion with the Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio and Vespa brands.”

“For years Atlanta has been one of the fastest growing markets within North America, and a city that thrives with a mix of new business and development,” said Marco d’Acunzo, president and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas. “With the addition of MotoPlex Atlanta, we can offer this unique destination for two-wheeled enthusiasts in this important market, while expanding our business relationship with one of our best dealership partners to their second location.”

The retail concept serves as a premium destination for two-wheeled enthusiasts with an all-Italian showcase of Piaggio Group brands: Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio and Vespa.

Together, under one roof, the MotoPlex retail concept provides service, accessories, merchandising and entertainment, to give customers a unique global vision of the two-wheeled world. MotoPlex Atlanta is located at 6401 Spring Street in Douglasville and joins other select Piaggio Group franchises around the world, most recently in North America with Montreal, and alongside hundreds internationally in such markets as Shanghai, Milan, Mexico City, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Dubai and others.

The MotoPlex retail concept provides service, accessories, merchandising and entertainment, to give customers a unique global vision of the two-wheeled world.

Piaggio Group Americas executives will be on hand to discuss growth opportunities as part of their Silver-level sponsorship of the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-15 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Advertisement

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield, Constellation Dealership Software, Protective, Morgan Stanley, Horsepower Financial, Piaggio Group Americas and Motorsports Marketing Group.

Dealerships being represented at the Accelerate Conference include:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Hall's Motorsports Trussville, Trussville, AL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson Historic Factory, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• Texarkana Harley-Davidson, Texarkana, TX

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Lafayette, IN

• Hall's Motorsports Birmingham, Pelham, AL

• Durango Harley-Davidson, Durango, CO

• Foothills Motorsports, Piedmont, SC

• Davis Motorsports of Delano, Delano, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Moncton, NB

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Fargo, ND

• Village Powersports, Homosassa, FL

• Freedom Powersports, Fort Worth, TX

• 561 Powersports, Lake Park, FL

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson South, Lakeville, MN

• Hall's Motorsports Eastern Shore, Daphne, AL

• Mall of Georgia Indian Motorcycle, Buford, GA

• Tom Wood Powersports - Anderson, Anderson, IN

• Wildcat Harley-Davidson, London, KY

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Detroit Lakes, MN

• Jet City Harley-Davidson, Renton, WA

• Indian Motorcycle of Lexington, Lexington, KY

• Ducati Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Fredericton, NB

• Freedom Powersports Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Nick's Powersports, Dickeyville, WI

• Hall's Honda, Mobile, AL

• U Motors Motorsports & Marine, Pelican Rapids, MN

• Freedom Powersports Canton, Canton, GA

• Brinson Powersports, Corsicana, TX

• Mad River Harley-Davidson, Sandusky, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Extreme Torque Motorsports, Woodstock, NB

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Marshfield, Marshfield, WI

• Pioneer Motorsport, Chaffee, NY

• Pensacola Harley-Davidson, Pensacola, FL

• Mosites Motorsports, North Versailles, PA

• Hall's Motorsports Mobile, Mobile, AL

• Lang Equipment L.L.C. Wausau, Rothschild, WI

• Broward Motorsports Hollywood, Hollywood, FL

• B's Moto Lab Bel Aire, KS

• Broward Motorsports Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Brinson Auto Group, Corsicana, TX

• Broward Motorsports West Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, FL

• Destination Cycle, Kerrville, TX

• Broward Motorsports Tequesta, Tequesta, FL

• NextGen Powersports & Watersports, Clear Lake, WI

• Broward Motorsports Treasure Coast, Hobe Sound, FL

• Hall's Motorsports Emerald Coast, Crestview, FL

• Del Amo Motorsports Redondo Beach, Redondo Beach, CA

• Brinson Powersports of Athens, Athens, TX

• Texas Harley-Davidson, Bedford, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

• Jim's Motorcycle Service, Inc., Alvin, TX

• Del Amo Motorsports Orange County, Santa Ana, CA

• NextGen Powersports Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Falls, WI

• Del Amo Motorsports South Bay, Chula Vista, CA

• NextGen Powersports Webb Lake, Webb Lake, WI

• Del Amo Motorsports Los Angeles, Paramount, CA

• Spyke's KTM, Lafayette, IN

• Harley-Davidson of Waco, Waco, TX

• Hall's Motorsports NOLA, New Orleans, LA

• Orlando Harley-Davidson South, Kissimmee, FL

• Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson, Tannersville, PA

• Adventure Harley-Davidson, Dover, OH

• Rock-N-Roll City Harley-Davidson, Cleveland, OH

• Airtec Sports Rice Lake, Rice Lake, WI

• Rubber City Harley-Davidson, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

• Freedom Powersports Burleson, Burleson, TX

• Airtec Sports Roberts, Roberts, WI

• Freedom Powersports Dallas, Dallas, TX

• Lumberjack Harley-Davidson, Nacogdoches, TX

• Airtec Sports Menomonie, Menomonie, WI

• Freedom Powersports Denton, Denton, TX

• Airtec Sports Menomonie, Holcombe, WI

• Freedom Powersports Decatur, Decatur, TX

• Airtec Sports Birchwood, Birchwood, WI

• Freedom Powersports Farmers Branch, Farmers Branch, TX

• Extreme Power Sports, Opelika, AL

• River Valley Power and Sport Rochester, Rochester, MN

• Freedom Powersports Hurst, Hurst, TX

• Republic of Texas Indian Motorcycle, McKinney, TX

• Freedom Powersports Lewisville, Lewisville, TX

• Extreme Motorcycles, Columbus, GA

• Freedom Powersports Weatherford, Weatherford, TX

• Big Tex Indian Motorcycle, Denton, TX

• Powersports Plus, Americus, GA

• BMW Fort Worth, Hurst, TX

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Miami, FL

• BMW Motorcycles Huntsville, Huntsville, AL

• Texoma Harley-Davidson, Sherman, TX

• Rocket City Indian Motorcycle, Huntsville, AL

• Freedom Powersports McDonough, McDonough, GA

• Hall's Motorsports Mississippi, Ocean Springs, MS

• River Valley Power and Sport Red Wing North, Red Wing, MN

• Harley-Davidson of Waco, Waco, TX

• Roughneck Harley-Davidson, Longview, TX

• Mid-Ohio Powersports, Mount Vernon, OH

• Northeast Motorsports, Lebanon, ME

• Bob Weaver Motorsports & Marine, North Tonawanda, NY

(We love being diagnosed with some Weaver Fever two weeks from the event!)