A former Powersports Business Power 50 dealership in Canada has announced the arrival of the Piaggio Group at its location on the north side of Montreal.

Motos Illimitées Terrebonne began offering Vespa, Piaggio, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi this month. The dealership group now offers 19 brands.

From the archives... Moto Illimitées has moved into a 102,000-square-foot space with a goal to finish the expansion in the spring of 2016.