Throughout 2020 seemingly every consumer was focused on being able to socially distance safely, while still enjoy the freedoms they had remaining. As a result, many found themselves ditching public transportation for their own scooter instead.

Perhaps no dealership knows this better than Vespa Brooklyn – who was once again named the No. 1 North American dealer for the popular scooter brand.

Powersports Business spoke with Vespa Brooklyn’s owner Andrew Hadjiminas about the secret to their success, and where the market might be headed next. You can read the article from the latest digital edition by clicking the photo below!