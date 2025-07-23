MotoPlex Fairfield brings Piaggio’s Italian flair to Connecticut

Piaggio Group Americas officially opened its newest MotoPlex location on July 16 with the grand opening of MotoPlex Fairfield, a flagship destination representing the group’s four iconic Italian brands: Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Vespa, and Piaggio.

The new dealership offers a premium retail and service experience tailored to riders across all disciplines—from sportbike enthusiasts to touring adventurers and first-time scooter buyers. Positioned in one of New England’s most vibrant motorcycle regions, MotoPlex Fairfield is designed to be more than a showroom—it’s a cultural hub for two-wheel enthusiasts in the Tri-State area.

“We’re honored to welcome everyone to MotoPlex Fairfield,” says Ryan Ambrifi, owner of the dealership. “This flagship location pairs the passion of the riding community with world-class Italian brands, a premium retail experience, and a service team focused on long-term relationships with customers.”

Motoplex Fairfield joins a growing network of MotoPlex locations across North America focused on delivering the full Piaggio brand experience under one roof.



Piaggio Group Americas executives, including Andrea Gucciardi, president and CEO, joined local riders and clubs at the ribbon-cutting celebration. “Fairfield County and the broader Tri-State area are home to one of the most diverse and passionate riding communities in the country,” Gucciardi says. “MotoPlex Fairfield delivers an elevated experience that reflects the craftsmanship, lifestyle, and performance of our brands.”

Ryan Ambrifi, owner of the dealership, poses with his wife on a Vespa during the grand opening gala.

Attendees were treated to demo rides and meet-and-greets with Piaggio’s sales and marketing leadership, including Michael Angeli, vice president of sales for North America, along with team members from marketing, sales, and dealer development.

MotoPlex Fairfield offers a full range of services, including parts, accessories, and riding gear, in a modern environment designed to cater to both seasoned and new riders. It joins a growing network of MotoPlex locations across North America focused on delivering the full Piaggio brand experience under one roof.