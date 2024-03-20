Piaggio reveals robot with smart following technology

Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), the Boston-based subsidiary of the Piaggio Group active in robotics and mobility for the future, has presented Kilo, a revolutionary robot featuring smart following technology.

Kilo was unveiled at a world preview at Modex, America’s supply chain tradeshow in Atlanta, Georgia, showcasing a hands-free robotic flatbed that can carry about 286 pounds. Fitted with the innovative package of sensors and 4D radar imaging developed by PFF, it can follow the operator, move autonomously and travel along more than 100 paths stored in memory.

Kilo is designed to work alongside humans, enabling users to move materials naturally and reducing the risk of injury.

“Our robotics technology is augmenting workforces around the world. Kilo offers customizable options with the ability to utilize state-of-the-art software tools to manage the human-robot relationship,” says Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward. “From manufacturing to any industry that relies on the repetitive movement of goods across campuses and production facilities, PFF’s autonomous technology allows our robots to safely move with and around workers in complex environments, streamlining workflows and increasing productivity.”

Kilo marks the first introduction of PFF's proprietary Travel on Known Paths autonomous behavior software and provides operators with an innovative work tool that can follow them or move autonomously.

The Kilo platform is highly customizable and can be outfitted with industry- or facility-specific carts or shelving, ensuring the right configuration for any job. The PFF Pro tools mobile application allows easy management of robot fleets and regular software updating.

As part of the modernization project at the production facility in Mandello del Lario, the Piaggio Group plans to integrate the Kilo robot on the new Moto Guzzi production lines to assist operator maneuvers. The robot will subsequently be introduced into the Group’s other production facilities in Italy, India, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Kilo expands the Piaggio Fast Forward robot range, joining the Gita and Gitamini terrestrial drones, which are already marketed in the U.S. where the circulation of robots on city streets is regulated. Given appropriate road regulations, the Piaggio Fast Forward robots will be able to travel autonomously on pavements and in pedestrian areas, meeting the growing demand for last-mile and home deliveries.

The PFF Rider Assistance Solution recently made its debut on the new Moto Guzzi Stelvio adventure bike. This is the first time these radar sensors have been designed for use on a motorcycle. Compared with a traditional rider-assistance system based on ultrasound sensors, they offer an extremely broad field of vision and fully reliable monitoring in any light and environmental conditions. The devices play a fundamental role in active safety, guaranteeing Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Following Cruise Control (FCC) functions.