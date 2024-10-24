Piaggio celebrates grand opening of MotoPlex Arizona

Piaggio Group cut the ribbon on the latest brand-exclusive group location, MotoPlex Arizona, on Saturday, October 19. The ribbon cutting marked the opening of the Chandler location. The concept elevates the traditional dealership experience, showcasing Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio and Vespa brands, complemented by a robust selection of apparel, accessories, and parts.

MotoPlex Arizona, located in Chandler, Arizona, hosted its grand opening on October 19. Photo courtesy of Piaggio

MotoPlex Arizona is an expansion of a dedicated vision by Colin Barnauskas, who has been a part of the Piaggio Group dealer network at Reparto Veloce since 2018. Already achieving great success expanding the Aprilia brand in Arizona, Barnauskas and his team are excited for the opportunity to grow the knowledge and market for all that Piaggio Group has to offer across Arizona.

“Arizona and the greater Phoenix area continue to be a market leader for enthusiast riders and Piaggio Group,” says Marco d’Acunzo, president and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas. “The quality and diversity of motorcycles and scooters manufactured by the Piaggio Group, across the Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio and Vespa brands, has something for every type of rider, and with the opening of MotoPlex Arizona, and the commitment of the team at Reparto Veloce to expand this flagship concept, we know we’ll continue to provide not only the products people dream of, but the service and ownership experience they deserve.”

“The entire Reparto Veloce team and I are very excited to launch and become the exclusive MotoPlex Arizona,” Barnauskas says. “I consider this only the starting line in what we know will be a unique dealership experience that has been lost to the ‘Big Box Store’ model. Customer service is lost in today’s online world. My team and I strive to continue our unique relationship model with our current and future customers. This day to day interaction mirrors the image Piaggio Group seeks to attain at the dealer level nationwide and we are glad to be a part of it.”

The opening event was an all-day celebration with the local community. Local riding clubs attended to support the individual brands, while patrons could demo Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, and Vespa demo rides throughout the day. To better support existing customers and riders, the expert team at MotoPlex Arizona hosted a suspension clinic and an on-site dyno where customers could run a performance test and guess their horsepower. With the new showroom and rider lounge, guests could watch MotoGP, live from Phillip Island, and cheer on the Aprilia Racing team.

To better integrate the larger Phoenix area community and those directly in the heart of Chandler, the team at MotoPlex Arizona hosted a Halloween costume contest, black carpet ride-in for participating guests, and a Teddy Bear Drive, which benefitted Voices for Casa/Casa Children in Phoenix. MotoPlex Arizona is now open and building on a vibrant community of enthusiasts with the Piaggio Group brands.