Sturgis Buffalo Chip joins AIMExpo to bring ‘Spirit of the Chip’ to Vegas

AIMExpo and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip are joining forces to bring the Spirit of the Chip to the 2 Wheel Custom Showcase during the 2024 show in the Las Vegas Convention Center, February 6-8. The 2 Wheel Custom Showcase, curated by bike builder Kevin Dunworth, will feature 10 of the top builders from across the country.

AIMExpo and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip are joining forces to bring the Spirit of the Chip to the 2 Wheel Custom Showcase during the 2024 show February 6-8. (Photo: Buffalo Chip Facebook)

Rod “Woody” Woodruff, president and CEO of the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip will personally select the bike and builder that fires him up the most for the 2024 Sturgis Rally and that best represents “The Best Party Anywhere.” The winner will be awarded “The Spirit of the Chip” trophy at AIMExpo’s 2 Wheel Custom Showcase.

“I’m excited to see all the custom builds and to award the bike and builder that captures the spirit of the Buffalo Chip and the custom motorcycle culture it represents,” says Woodruff. “The Buffalo Chip team can’t wait for AIMExpo 2024 and we’re going to have a lot of fun with the motorcycle industry. AIMExpo is the event the powersports industry looks forward to all year.”

The Chip will also present the “Best Party Bar” at AIMExpo, which will be located next to the showcase.

“AIMExpo is about uniting the entire powersports and motorcycle industry,” says Andre Albert, director of marketing and events, MIC. “Everyone has a place here, and collaborating with the iconic Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip will help elevate our showcase within the custom and V-Twin community and bring even more people into the AIMExpo community.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Buffalo Chip booth to learn more about the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and the 43-year history of the Buffalo Chip.