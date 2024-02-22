Segway Powersports’ bets pay off at AIMExpo

Segway Powersports gambled big at AIMExpo in Las Vegas and won, as it showcased its innovative hybrid powertrain for side-by-sides. As proof of the excitement, Segway secured applications for 31 new dealers during the powersports industry event this month.

Segway had a captive crowd at its booth for the AIMExpo media tour. (Photo credit: Segway)

The Super Villain, housing a hybrid powertrain that boasts an impressive 330 horsepower, shows that Segway has raised the bar for performance and innovative engineering. This milestone not only establishes Segway as one of the leaders in the industry but also highlights its dedication to pushing boundaries and redefining industry standards.

In addition to the awe-inspiring Super Villain, Segway captivated attendees with its new line of e-bikes, featuring the Xyber and Xafari models. These sleek and innovative electric bicycles garnered significant attention, further solidifying Segway’s reputation as a pioneer in sustainable mobility solutions.

Segway’s Gabriel Cruz gives us some highlights of the new Super Villian Hybrid SxS at AIMExpo.

“We’re elated to hear about Segway’s success at AIMExpo,” Cinnamon Kernes, MIC vice president of market expansion and events, remarks. “Beyond its sizable exhibit at the show, Segway participated in our OEM media tour and featured a vehicle in our 4-Wheel Showcase. And the fact that Segway was able to network and connect with so many potential new dealers is exactly why we work so hard to deliver North America’s best powersports industry show each year.”

Gabriel Cruz, Segway Powersports marketing director states, “At AIMExpo, we showcased not just products, but we presented a vision of innovation. The overwhelming response, with 31 new dealer applications in just 2 and a half days, reaffirms the market’s hunger and acceptance of a new household brand that is delivering cutting-edge products. Our commitment to redefining offroad experiences is not only resonating but accelerating as we continue to expand our growing dealer network.”

Segway Powersports continues to cement its position in the industry, bringing new innovations that will help shape the future of powersports.

“Segway’s hybrid technology is exactly the type of thing attendees want to see — what’s next on the horizon for powersports,” Kernes added.