Segway Powersports, in association with Dave Warren Powersports, have teamed up to give away a Segway UT10 P SxS/UTV to one lucky winner later this year. As part of the collaborative giveaway promotion, Dave Warren Powersports will also support the #99 of Rick “Boom” Briggs as he competes in the 2024 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship. The winner will get to take home a UT10 S SxS valued at nearly $16,000.

A lucky winner will get to take home a UT10 S SxS valued at nearly $16,000. (Photo: Segway Powersports)

The final drawing announcing the winner will happen on October 19, 2024, at Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio, in conjunction with the 44th running of the Dirt Track World Championships, October 17-19. To register, visit the Dave Warren Powersports UT10 Giveaway contest page.

“I can’t even begin to express our depth of gratitude for the Lucas Oil Late Model Racing Series, Segway Powersports, Boom and his team, Briggs Transport, Flo Racing, and the fans of the sport who have been so supportive in welcoming us at Dave Warren Powersports and the relationship we’re building with the sport,” shares Dave Warren, owner of Dave Warren Powersports.

“It’s one of the most rewarding sponsorships we have ever established,” Warren adds. “When we told Segway what we were planning with Boom’s #99 Car and the Lucas Oil Late Model Series, they didn’t hesitate to roll up their sleeves and pitch in, offering to assist us in any capacity. It means so much for a manufacturer to stand behind their product and support their dealers like these guys. It truly says everything you need to know about the product and their affinity to all types of kindred motorsports enthusiasts.”

Gabriel Cruz, marketing director for Segway Powersports, explains: “Segway is here to help its authorized dealers by supporting grassroots marketing and promotional efforts like this with Dave Warren Powersports. Being involved in these types of promotions, where we can interact directly with potential end users of our products, is a win-win for everyone involved. We’re happy to support Dave Warren Powersports as he helps bring even more attention to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.”

“We hope everyone will sign up for an opportunity to win the Dave Warren Powersports Segway Giveaway,” adds Warren. “We’re looking forward to presenting one of these awesome Segway UT10s to the lucky winner during the Dirt Track World Championship at the Eldora Speedway on October 19th, 2024.”